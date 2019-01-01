Robertson ties Premier League record as Liverpool run riot over Huddersfield

The fullback set up a pair of goals in the 5-0 win to equal the most assists delivered by a defender since 2010-11

Andrew Robertson tied a Premier League record for assists by as waltzed to a 5-0 victory over Huddersfield to reclaim the lead in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s men entered the day a point behind reigning champions and aimed to put the pressure on the Citizens ahead of their visit to on Sunday.

It did not take long for the Reds to do just that, as Naby Keita set the club’s record for fastest goal in their Premier League history with a strike just 15 seconds into the contest.

While Huddersfield had some early moments, Liverpool simply overwhelmed the Terriers as the contest went on, coasting to an easy victory behind braces from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Robertson played a big part in the victory as the left-back has done on multiple occasions this year, as he assisted on both Mane’s first goal and Salah’s second, which capped the scoring.

In doing so, Robertson is now up to 11 assists on the season, which equals a Premier League record for a defender set by Leighton Baines in 2010-11 and Andy Hinchcliffe in 1994-95.

Robertson’s memorable evening was just one of a host of impressive marks set by Liverpool in the contest, which saw them move to 91 points on the year and the league lead change hands for the 29th time – the most in the English top-flight since World War II.

Converting to three-points for a win, 91 points is second best in club history, trailing only the side who amassed 98 points in the 1978-79 season.

It also meant Liverpool have racked up 50 points at Anfield, which is the best total at home in their Premier League history.

50 - Liverpool have now earned 50 points at Anfield this season, their best ever tally at home in a Premier League season (previously 49 in 2013-14), with this the first top-flight season they have reached 50 points at home since 1987-88 (also 50). Bullseye. #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/JCYKaruzeD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2019

And while they didn’t earn any records, Salah and Mane also accomplished feats in the victory.

Salah has now moved into sole possession of the lead for the Premier League golden boot at 21 goals, while Mane is also alone in second, on 20.

The pair have become the first duo to score 20 goals for a single club in the Premier League since Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge managed it in 2013-14.

Likewise, Salah became the first Liverpool player since Suarez to score 20 or more goals in two straight seasons. Robbie Fowler is the other Liverpool player to have managed it.

Liverpool now turned their attention to the , with a midweek clash against in on May 1.

Their next Premier League match is against Newcastle on May 4.