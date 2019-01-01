Robertson: Liverpool are ready for Bayern and title run-in

The Reds defender says Jurgen Klopp's side are feeling confident as they prepare for crucial games at home and abroad which could shape their season

Andrew Robertson claims confidence is high in the camp as they prepare for a crunch clash with and the title run-in.

The Reds remain in contention for domestic and European honours as the final stretch of the season approaches.

With games running out, results at this stage will determine whether the 2018-19 campaign is considered to be a success or failure.

Next up for Jurgen Klopp’s side is the opportunity to progress in continental competition to the quarter-final stage, with the second leg of a last-16 meeting with Bayern set to be taken in on Wednesday.

With that contest currently locked at 0-0, Robertson is looking for Liverpool to rediscover their spark on the road when they pay a visit to the Allianz Arena.

He told the Reds’ official website when asked if Klopp’s side believe they can claim a notable scalp: “Yes, of course – we have to.

“Last season we were good away from home in the Champions League, we caused teams problems and that’s what we need to do again.

“It will probably be a different game, they’ll need to come out a bit more, their fans will demand they try to create.

“It’s all about trying to keep them out first and foremost and then hopefully we can take the chances we get and do enough to get through.”

Liverpool will make a midweek trip to Munich on the back of a 4-2 victory over .

That result, secured courtesy of braces from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, has kept the Reds within a point of defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Any slip-ups at this stage could be costly, with Robertson aware of the need for Klopp’s side to build momentum and revel in the pressure which each passing fixture brings.

The international added: “It’s another game down, eight to go. It’s going to be exciting one way or another.

“I’ve said in all the interviews I’ve done, we need to give 100 per cent in every single game and whether it gets us a trophy or it doesn’t, we need to deal with that.

“The position we’re in now, one point behind with eight games to go, if we perform like that – especially with our attitude – then it’ll stand us in good stead.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up but we look forward to the chase and hopefully we can push them all the way.”