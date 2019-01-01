'It was stonewall!' - Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations

The Scotland international left-back is unhappy about criticism aimed at his Reds team-mate after a run of spot-kicks

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson defended Mohamed Salah, saying any accusations of diving aimed at the forward were "desperation".

Salah again came under fire for what some perceived to be going down too easily after being fouled for a penalty, which he converted, in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Egypt star was similarly criticised following Liverpool's thrashing of Arsenal last month when the Reds were awarded two penalties against the Gunners.

Robertson backed his team-mate and said the constant questions surrounding Salah were unfair.

"Every time it happens, we go back, everyone looks at the video, and you go, 'Well, it's not a dive'," Robertson told UK newspapers.

"He is not that sort of player, so how many times is it going to happen?

"I was at the edge of the box and it was a stonewaller. If people are starting to say Mo has gone down easily, it's not fair.

"The one against Arsenal, especially, he got clipped three times. They still appealed. It's a bit of desperation."

Salah's spot-kick sent Liverpool seven points clear at the top, although Manchester City can close the gap back to four with a win over Wolves on Monday.

It was his third penalty goal in four league games, having also notched against Arsenal and Newcastle United after drawing both fouls himself from Sokratis Papastathopoulous and Paul Dummett, respectively.

The Egyptian's goal at the Amex also took him to 14 Premier League goals for the season from 22 appearances - making him the league's joint-top scorer alongside Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Liverpool host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon as they seek to continue their revival from a blip in their season, having recorded back-to-back defeats for the first time this season - losing 2-1 against both City in the league and Wolves in the FA Cup before their narrow victory over Chris Hughton's men.