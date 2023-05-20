Roberto Firmino in tears and is consoled by Liverpool team-mates after Brazilian plays his final game at Anfield

Roberto Firmino could not hold back the tears after playing his final game at Anfield for Liverpool on Saturday.

Firmino scored late equaliser

Was in tears after final whistle

Will leave Liverpool this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward was the hero for the Reds as he popped up with a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League clash. After the final whistle, the 31-year-old had to be consoled by compatriot Alisson before walking off the Anfield pitch for the last time as a Reds player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino spent eight years at Liverpool, joining from Hoffenheim in 2015. The attacker has made over 360 appearances as he helped fire the Merseyside club to Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup success. Firmino's contract expires at the end of the season and it has not yet been confirmed where he will end up next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIRMINO? Liverpool take on Southampton in their final Premier League game of the season next week, where the Brazilian could make his last ever appearance for the club.