WHAT HAPPENED? Potter took charge of Chelsea’s ship after the sudden sacking of his predecessor Thomas Tuchel, and despite receiving considerable backing from Chelsea’s hierarchy, Potter was shown the exit door by Todd Boehly on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Metro, current Brighton manager De Zerbi thanked the former Seagulls manager, and expressed sadness at his Chelsea exit.

‘I want to say thanks to Graham Potter," he began. "I have a team with a very good attitude and mentality. I am very sorry. It is bad news for the coaches.

"I think you give too much importance to the coaches because the players are always the most important and I don’t like when coaches are sacked because the responsibility is not only with them.

"The players, the club, it’s not very good news.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Zerbi could become the successor of Potter as a manager once again, with the Italian being tipped to lead Chelsea after the latter’s exit.

He is one of the top contenders, alongside Julian Nagelsmann, to become the new coach at Stamford Bridge.

Since taking over the reins from Potter, De Zerbi has attracted praise for the attractive brand of football the Seagulls have played.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will look to weigh up their options to replace Potter at the club.

With a Champions League spot looking out of sight, the Blues will look to secure some sort of European football next summer under their newly appointed manager.