'They deserve more points' - Roberto De Zerbi praises Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea despite Blues' sorry start to Premier League season

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has praised Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea despite the Blues' slow start to the season.

Blues' worst start in 45 years

De Zerbi has 'big respect' for Pochettino

Pair clash tomorrow in Carabao Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have made their worst start to a top-flight season in 45 years and failed to score in their most recent three matches, but De Zerbi believes Pochettino's men have deserved more for their efforts.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie between the sides at Stamford Bridge, De Zerbi explained: "I think they deserve more points on the table, watching the games. Because I watched many games of them. We have big respect for Pochettino, of Chelsea, they have a great squad. I don't know the problem, for us it will be a tough game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a record-breaking summer transfer spree and the arrival of Pochettino in the dugout, problems continue to mount for Chelsea, with a chronic lack of goals, a lengthy injury list, and lack of cohesion leaving the club floundering in the bottom half of the table. Tomorrow's visit sees Chelsea look to get their season on track while Brighton look to continue their impressive run of form.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE ZERBI & POCHETTINO? The Blues host the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge tomorrow evening.