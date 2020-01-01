Robert Jarni – We had a lot of problems with strikers

The Croatian coach hopes that his side can score the first goal when they face Kerala Blasters…

are looking to score their first goal in over 360 minutes of football as they host on Friday evening at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

The Highlanders have five games to go before the end of the league stage and they are in desperate need for points in order to avoid finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Coach Robert Jarni pointed that one of the reasons why his side has only scored nine goals was due to the issues they have had with their centre-forwards all season.

“We had a lot of ups and downs. In the first part, we played really well. We were so unlucky in some matches where we lost in the last seconds. After that came Asamoah (Gyan) injury. We had a lot of problems with strikers. We did not have a second striker. Maximiliano (Barriero) left.

“After that Asamoah had to leave due to serious injury and also Pana (Panagiotis Triadis). In those four games in a row, we played really well but we couldn’t score. That is the only problem we have. The players are playing really well, they are giving their best. In every training session, they are doing really well,” said the experienced Croatian.

Jarni mentioned that he intends to put up a good show against Blasters, who themselves are coming into the game on the back of a humiliating 6-3 loss to .

“I am hoping we can put a smile on the fans’ faces. The boys have done well in the last couple of training sessions. We are expecting a really good game tomorrow. Our opponents were defeated in the last match and because of that loss, they will also want to win tomorrow.

“Everything is okay except Lalthathanga Khawlhring, he has an ankle injury. Probably he will be ready for the next match. We have 23 players available and all of them would like to play tomorrow. But only 11 can play. Every player I choose will give 100 per cent,” he pointed.

The former Hadjuk Split manager stated that if his team manages to score the first goal, they have a good chance to clinch their first win in the New Year.

“Sometimes you score sometimes you cannot. I have a feeling that if we score first, the game will be open. It is just about the moment,” he signed off.