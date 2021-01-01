River Plate vs Aldosivi: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Millonario host Fernando Gago's Tiburon side needing a win to be sure of a spot in the play-offs

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch River Plate vs Aldosivi

River have lost their way somewhat in recent weeks, suffering back-to-back defeats to San Lorenzo and Banfield to throw away what seemed a certain play-off berth.

Victory on Sunday would nevertheless be enough to ensure a place in the top four, but if Marcelo Gallardo's men drop points they could be overtaken by any one of five teams below them in the standings.

Having endured a wretched 2020 in terms of results, Aldosivi moved to give ex-Boca and Real Madrid star Fernando Gago his first coaching job.

The rookie has shown encouraging signs in Mar del Plate but has failed to turn decent performances into points, and the Tiburon languish in the bottom reaches of Group 1 with no chance of making the play-offs in this final game.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 9 10:30am/1:30pm River Plate vs Aldosivi Fanatiz

River vs Aldosivi team news

Gallardo took the unusual step of resting Paulo Díaz, Fabrizio Angileri, Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De La Cruz and Rafael Santos Borré for Thursday's Copa Libertadores draw with Santa Fe and will return the quintet to his starting line-up on Sunday.

Aldosivi should be at full strength for their visit to the Monumental.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 9 8:10am/11:10am Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes Fanatiz May 9 10:30am/1:30pm Racing Club vs San Lorenzo Fanatiz May 9 2pm/5pm Huracan vs Independiente Fanatiz May 9 2pm/5pm Lanus vs Talleres Fanatiz May 9 2pm/5pm Colon vs Union Fanatiz May 9 5pm/8pm Newell's vs Sarmiento Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.