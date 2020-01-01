Ritah Kivumbi's strike seals Mallbackens victory at Alvsjo AIK

The Ugandan striker netted the winning goal as her Swedish side maintained their winning streak in Saturday's contest

Ritah Kivumbi was on target as her goal guaranteed Mallbackens 2-0 victory over Alvsjo AIK in Saturday's Swedish Elitettan encounter.

The international made her 19th appearance of the season for Conny Johansson's team and she ensured her fifth outing as a substitute, helping her side extend their winning momentum.

Mallbackens aimed to continue from a 3-0 win against Brommapojkarna in their last outing but could not find a breakthrough in the opening half against Alvsjo.

More teams

After the break, the visitors maintained their search for the opener against the hosts and eventually found a breakthrough through Ida Hallstensson's brilliant strike in the 53rd minute.

The Ugandan, who replaced Emmie Johansson after the restart, came close to doubling the lead for the visitors in the 67th minute before she scored eight minutes later to wrap up the victory.

Article continues below

Kivumbi, who featured for the final 44 minutes, has now increased her season tally to seven goals in 19 matches, while 's Micheal was in action from the start to the end of the match.

The win was Mallbackens' fourth in a row and moves them to fifth spot on the Elitettan table after accruing 38 points from 23 games.

In their next encounter, Conny Johansson's team will aim to extend their impressive run, at home, against Kvarnsveden on October 31.