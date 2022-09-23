Richarlison reveals why he joined Spurs over Arsenal & Chelsea in £50m transfer

Richarlison was a man in demand during the summer transfer window and has revealed why he ended up at Tottenham over Arsenal or Chelsea.

Brazilian had pick of London clubs

Talks with Conte made the difference

Happy to have joined a "huge team"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward completed a £50 million ($56m) move to Spurs on July 1, but only after attracting plenty of interest from Emirates Stadium and Stamford Bridge. Having had his pick of notable landing spots in London, the 25-year-old has explained how Antonio Conte won the race for his signature.

WHAT THEY SAID: Richarlison has said while away on national team duty: “I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know? It’s as simple as that. Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem, and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest.

“I was on holiday in Brazil when I heard that Tottenham had made Everton an offer. I was happy because they are a huge team. Then it was all about the clubs negotiating a deal, and fortunately, everything went well. Antonio Conte called me during the negotiations and expressed how much he’d like to have me on board – that was vital for my decision.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison faces fierce competition for places at Spurs from the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski, but he has made eight appearances so far and opened his goal account when bagging a Champions League brace against Marseille.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? Tottenham, who are still unbeaten after seven games of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, will be back in action on October 1 when taking in a derby date with north London neighbours Arsenal.