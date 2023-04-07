‘If Brazil plays, I'll go’ - Richarlison shows support during inaugural Finalissima clash against England

Tottenham's Brazilian winger Richarlison was at Wembley on Thursday to support the women's team in their clash with the Lionesses.

England faced Brazil at inaugural Finalissima

Euro winners up against South American champions

Richarlison cheered on the Selecao

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison was spotted in the stands at Wembley on Thursday watching the Finalissima and supporting the Selecao. The Brazilian showed up wearing a Brazil jersey and was also seen holding up a banner that read: "If Brazil plays, I'll go."

Richarlison also posted a message of support after the game on Instagram. "So proud to see you honoring our shirt and our country. You were and are giants It's fun to watch!!" he wrote. "Many wins to come!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was ultimately disappointment for Richarlison and Brazil on Thursday. England ran out winners of the first ever Women's Finalissima on penalties after a 1-1 draw in front of over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? The Brazilian is still out with a muscle injury but is expected back soon. Interim boss Cristian Stellini has said he will not face Brighton on Saturday but could be available for Tottenham's next fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday, April 15.