Richarlison calls for punishment after having banana thrown at him in Brazil's win against Tunisia

Richarlison hopes the supporter who threw a banana at him is appropriately punished to deter racist abuse in the future.

Scored to give Brazil the lead against Tunisia

Celebrated with team-mates

Banana thrown onto pitch in his direction

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison became the latest Brazil player to face racist abuse when he scored during his nation's 5-1 win against Tunisia in Paris. The Tottenham forward scored Brazil's second goal but the game was marred by the incident that occurred as he and his team-mates celebrated at the Parc des Princes.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking after the game, he said: “I was talking about this with Roberto [Firmino] saying that I think that God did not allow me to see that because I don’t know what I could have done in the heat of the moment. May this fan be identified and punished.

"It’s hard. You see what happened with Vinicius Jr recently and now this, inside a stadium. May the authorities find and punish him. May this incident teach other people not to do it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As he mentioned, Richarlison is not the first black Brazilian player to be racially abused in the last couple of weeks. It remains an issue that the relevant authorities must address, especially when potentially threatening objects are being thrown onto the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? Whilst much easier said than done, it is important that Richarlison doesn't let this kind of abuse affect his performances on the pitch. He has a vital part to play for both Brazil and Tottenham between now and the end of the year.