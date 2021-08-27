Richarlison sale ruled out by Benitez as Everton forward attracts PSG interest

The Toffees boss has weighed in on the speculation surrounding the Brazilian's future ahead of his side's trip to Brighton this weekend

Rafa Benitez has ruled out selling Richarlison before the end of the summer transfer window as the Everton forward continues to attract interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Richarlison initially joined Everton from Watford for £50 million ($69m) back in 2018, and has since established himself as one of the top forwards outside the Premier League's top six.

The Brazilian is contracted to remain at Goodison Park until 2024 but it has been suggested that he could move onto pastures new this summer, with PSG reportedly weighing up a swoop for his services.

What is the situation?

PSG are currently bracing themselves for the departure of Kylian Mbappe, with Goal having reported Real Madrid are waiting for a response to their second bid of €170 million (£146m/$199m) for the World Cup winner.

Richarlison is thought to be at the top of the French club's list of targets if Mbappe does head to Santiago Bernabeu, but time is against them with the transfer window set to shut on Tuesday.

Benitez's stance on Richarlison

Benitez is adamant Richarlison will be staying put regardless of whether Everton receive any formal offers before the deadline, and he has high hopes for the 24-year-old as the current season progresses.

"We are not considering selling him," the Toffees boss told a press conference ahead of his side's trip to Brighton on Saturday afternoon. "He's our player, we're really pleased with him, really happy, and hopefully he can score a lot of goals this year for us."

Richarlison's record at Everton

Richarlison has appeared in 121 games across all competitions for Everton to date, scoring 43 goals, including one in their 3-1 win over Southampton on the opening weekend of the new season.

The Brazil international has also provided 10 assists while striking up an effective partnership with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final third of the pitch.

