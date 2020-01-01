Rice trolls Tottenham fan over Lanzini tweet after famous West Ham comeback

The England midfielder couldn't resist calling out the supporter after his remarks dramatically backfired

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has trolled a fan after their tweet about Manuel Lanzini didn't age particularly well.

With Spurs leading the Hammers 3-0 after 77 minutes, David Moyes opted to bring on Lanzini, while Jose Mourinho had just minutes before subbed on Gareth Bale.

One Spurs fan found the contrast between the substitutions quite funny but the last laugh was had by West Ham as they scored three times in the space of 12 minutes to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Lanzini would score an incredible equaliser in injury-time for the Hammers and Rice enjoyed rubbing salt into one Tottenham supporter's wounds after the match.

West Ham's incredible comeback was the first time in Premier League history a team has avoided defeated after being three goals down as late as the 81st minute.

Moyes' side had just four shots on target across the 90 minutes but made them all count at the death as they secured a precious point.

Lanzini was the unlikely hero for the Hammers considering the Argentine was making his first Premier League appearance of the season and hadn't scored for the club since May 2019.

The 27-year-old failed to score last season with a shoulder injury and spells on the bench seeing him restricted to 24 games in all competitions.

Moyes unsurprisingly singled Lanzini out for praise after his equaliser and saluted the attacker for standing up for the club when he was given his chance.

"The first time I came here he was terrific for us. It's been hard, he's had to fight for his place because the form of our players has been really good. That's shown by our results," Moyes said post-match.

"We've brought people on to help us and I've said to them in the dressing room that they're all going to be needed, some will be off the bench, some will be starters, but we've got a good team spirit as well and we want to build on that."

On the equaliser itself, Moyes added: "I was jumping up and down, because it was such a big moment. To come back from 3-0 down to three each [that celebration] is what you get.

"I think it's the bit where you miss the supporters being in the stadium. If we could have had them in the stadium coming from 3-0 down to 3-3 it would have been an incredible moment for us all, so let's hope we can get them back soon."