Ribery hit with three-match ban & fine for shoving Serie A linesman

The Frenchman has apologised after an incident with a match official following La Viola's narrow home defeat to Lazio on Sunday

Franck Ribery has been hit with a three-game ban for pushing assistant referee Matteo Passeri in 's 2-1 defeat to in on Sunday.

Ribery was caught on camera venting his anger after the final whistle, as he shoved match official Passeri on two occasions, before being ushered back to the dressing room by Fiorentina staff.

In addition to a €20,000 fine, the French winger will be out of action in Serie A until November 24 for "gravely disrespectful behaviour" towards the linesman.

"At the end of game, Ribery approached the assistant referee in a threatening way and was gravely disrespectful behaviour," the Italian FA said a statement on Monday.

"In addition to disrespectful comments, he pushed with an arm on his chest... as well as in a further thrust grabbing him by the arm."

Ribery had also issued a public apology via his official Twitter account, which reads: “I’m really sorry for last night.

“I apologise to my team-mates, the coach and the fans. I also apologise to Mr Passeri because at the end of the match I was very agitated and sad, and I hope he can understand my mood.

“I always want to stay on the pitch and help my team-mates because I came all the way to Florence for this city and this club, and I think Fiorentina should get more attention, the same attention given to the other clubs, for the great work we’re doing every day.”

Joaquin Correa had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half at Artemio Franchi Stadium, before Ribery provided the assist for Frederico Chiesa to level the scoreline just before the half-hour mark.

The game look destined to end in a draw until Ciro Immobile netted in the 89th minute, but Fiorentina players were left incensed after an apparent foul by Jordan Lukaku on Riccardo Sottil in the build-up went unpunished.

The 36-year-old, who has contributed two goals and two assists in nine Serie A appearances for Fiorentina this season, joined the club on a free transfer this summer after leaving at the end of last season.

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso was among those to criticise Ribery for his actions post-match, but he also expressed his belief that the whole episode could have been avoided with a VAR review.

Vincenzo Montella’s men dropped to ninth in the Serie A table as a result of their latest defeat, while Lazio moved up to sixth, just two points outside of the places.

Fiorentina will aim to bounce back with a win over in midweek, before hosting at the Artemio Franchi on Sunday.