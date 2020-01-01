'Reyna will keep rising to the challenge' - Berhalter ready to push Dortmund star with USMNT

The young winger has thrived in the Bundesliga this season as he moves closer to his senior international debut

U.S. men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter says that he believes that Gio Reyna is ready for bigger challenges as the star gears up for his inevitable senior international debut.

Reyna broke through in a big way with Dortmund this season, making 18 appearances for the giants in his first season with the senior team.

The 17-year-old, who scored a stunning goal against in the DFB-Pokal, became part of an attacking trio alongside fellow teenagers Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, as Dortmund boast one of the youngest and most dynamic attacks in the world.

Reyna became the third-youngest player ever to appear in a knockout game of the when he featured off the bench against while he also becoming the youngest American to record an assist in a Champions League fixture by setting up Haaland in that match.

Having become a regular with Dortmund, Reyna's rise to the has become inevitable, with the youngster expected to follow in the footsteps of his father, Claudio, who featured prominently for the USMNT and his mother, Danielle Egan, a former member of the U.S. women's national team.

Berhalter confirmed in February that Reyna was set to be called in for March friendlies, only for the coronavirus to force a half for the international game.

And the U.S. boss reiterated that he expects Reyna to be part of his plans when the national team does reconvene as he looks to give the talented youngster a chance to take yet another step forward.

“Dortmund did a great job of integrating him into the group in a calculated way to help him perform at high levels,” Berhalter told SBI Soccer. “How do we challenge him? How do we put him in a difficult environment to help him grow as a player? He’s one of those players who will keep rising to the challenge and we need to provide him with that.”

“Gio’s going to grow into a fantastic player, there’s no question about it,” Berhalter added. “Our job is to help with that growth. Does that mean him getting an opportunity, an early opportunity, to play in difficult games? That’s going to make him better, make him rise to an even higher level.”