USMNT star Gio Reyna comes on late as Dortmund throw away Bundesliga title advantage with draw at Vfl Bochum

- Reyna a late sub
- Dortmund settle for 1-1 draw
- Bayern could go back atop the league this weekend
WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund entered the day with a one-point lead over Bayern Munich atop the German league, but were only able to extend that advantage by one point due to a draw with VfL Bochum.
Dortmund conceded a goal to Anthony Losilla just five minutes in, although Karim Adeyemi answered just two minutes later with an equalizer. However, Dortmund couldn't find a second as Bayern will now once again control their own destiny atop the league.
🏆 TOP STORY: Garnacho signs new Man Utd contract
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Would Ten Hag have led Spurs to top four?
🚨 MUST READ: Chelsea's potential signings under Pochettino
HOW HE GOT ON: Reyna replaced Adeyemi in the 81st minute with Dortmund pushing for a winner. He was five-for-five on passes and did put one of his two shots on target, only for Manuel Riemann to make the save.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Squandering points against a relegation candidate will certainly harm Dortmund's title push, with Bayern able to climb back atop the league on Sunday with a win over last-place Hertha Berlin.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Dortmund will have nine days to recover from this frustrating result as their next match comes against eighth-place Wolfsburg on May 7.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!