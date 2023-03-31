Dortmund & USMNT star Gio Reyna ruled out of blockbuster Bundesliga title clash against Bayern Munich

Ryan Tolmich
|
Gio Reyna frustration Dortmund 2022-23Getty Images
United StatesBayern München vs Borussia DortmundBayern MünchenBundesligaBorussia DortmundG. Reyna

Gio Reyna will miss Borussia Dortmund's clash with Bayern Munich due to illness, manager Edin Terzic confirmed on Friday.

  • Reyna out for Bayern clash
  • USMNT star battling illness
  • Dortmund with one-point lead atop league

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna recently started both U.S. men's national team games during the international break, featuring in wins over Grenada and El Salvador. It appears, though, that the international break has left a few USMNT stars ill, with Anthony Hudson revealing that Weston McKennie was battling a flu earlier this week before Graham Potter announced Friday that Christian Pulisic was also battling some kind of illness.

You can add Reyna to that list as well, with Terzic saying the midfielder will be unavailable for a vital match.

🏆 TOP STORY: Barcelona confirm Messi return talks

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Can Man City catch Arsenal?

🚨 MUST READ: How chasing Man City broke Liverpool

WHAT THEY SAID: "Gio Reyna and Thomas Meunier are out," Terzic said. "Gio came back from his international trip with a cold and has been lying flat since yesterday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has recently been deployed as a supersub by Terzic, although the goals have dried up a bit since his explosion off the bench in his initial appearances post-World Cup.

He'll now miss a crucial game against Bayern, who enter the weekend just one point behind Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Gio Reyna USMNT 2022-23Getty ImagesUSMNT Pulisic El Salvador 2023GettyWeston McKennie celebrating USMNT 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? After Saturday's crucial clash with Bayern, Dortmund will face a congested week due to the DFB-Pokal. They'll visit RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals on Wednesday before returning to Bundesliga play on April 8 for a match against another title contender, Union Berlin.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

127259 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 25%Karim Benzema
  • 32%Erling Haaland
  • 5%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 15%Kylian Mbappe
  • 11%Victor Osimhen
127259 Votes

Editors' Picks