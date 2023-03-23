Gio Reyna starting centrally for USMNT? Interim boss Anthony Hudson explains why it could happen

Anthony Hudson didn't deny reports that Gio Reyna could start centrally for the U.S. men's national team in the Nations League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna had primarily been played out wide by Gregg Berhalter, although he has played in a central role with his club, Borussia Dortmund. The Athletic reported on Thursday that Reyna had been training in midfield alongside Luca de la Torre and Yunus Musah, offering a glimpse into a potential lineup Hudson could deploy against Grenada on Friday.

Hudson didn't deny the report, saying that Reyna's skillset is vital to the U.S. wherever he plays.

WHAT THEY SAID: "With regards to Gio, we want to play the same way," Hudson said. "We want to be an attacking team. We want to be a team that controls the ball. We have some very, very technical plays. We have players that are very, very comfortable in the ball, so we are trying to figure out a way of getting players like Gio in the best possible positions where they can have an effect on the game, on the team and help us ultimately win.

"He's had a good week. I can assure you that he's had a really, really good week of training. His qualities are very, very evident, and his attitude has been great.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wherever he plays, Reyna's return is good news for the USMNT, and for Reyna personally. The Dortmund star can use some minutes with the national team as he looks to put a difficult winter behind him after all of the controversy he found himself at the center of following the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Reyna and the USMNT will play in Grenada on Friday before returning to Orlando to host El Salvador on Monday night.