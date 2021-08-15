Reyna: Dortmund team-mate Haaland can be one of the best ever

The two players linked up for a goal on Saturday as BVB started their Bundesliga campaign with a win

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna has tipped his superstar team-mate Erling Haaland to become one of the all-time greats.

Haaland has started his Dortmund career in incredible form, having now scored 62 goals in 61 games with the club after his brace against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Norwegian also grabbed three assists in the 5-2 win, including one in the second half for Reyna.

What was said?

"He keeps on getting better," Reyna said of Haaland in quotes published on Fox Sports. "It seems like every day he’s picking up something new and adding it to his game.

"It’s hard to say what the ceiling is for him. He can be unbelievable, he can be amazing. I mean, he already is. He can really be one of the best ever."

On the current Dortmund squad, Reyna added: "The team chemistry is on a high right now. It’s the best since I’ve been at Dortmund."

Haaland's future

Dortmund have been clear that they are not willing to sell the 21-year-old this summer, though some of Europe's biggest clubs have been eyeing a move.

Real Madrid are one of those clubs, and Goal understands the Blancos have not ruled out a late-summer bid if the opportunity arises.

Madrid are also keen on PSG star Kylian Mbappe, with the club more likely to move for one of the two players next summer.

What's next for Dortmund?

Dortmund will face an early-season test on Tuesday when they face Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup.

They will then return to Bundesliga action next weekend when they visit Freiburg.

