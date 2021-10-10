'Revenge is best served' - Super Eagles celebrate victory over Central African Republic
Taiye Taiwo
Oct 10, 2021 21:44 UTC +00:00
Backpagepix
Nigeria stars Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Ahmed Musa took to social media to celebrate their 2-0 away win over the Central African Republic in Sunday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying game..
After failing to score a goal against the Wild Beasts three days ago, the Super Eagles responded well in Douala with two first-half goals to cap their dominance in the encounter.
Goals from Leon Balogun and Osimhen in the 29th and 45th minutes steered the three-time African champions to their third win in Group C after four matches so far.
Editors' Picks
- From Benzema to Bolton: Liverpool hero Phillips brought back down to earth as Anfield opportunities dry up
- How former Arsenal, Man City and France star Nasri went from 'Little Prince' to 'little sh*t'
- ‘I applaud Biles for speaking up - her life was at risk’ - Arsenal legend Smith on changing attitudes towards mental health and new charity
- Why the U.S. loves Ted Lasso - A show about two things Americans used to despise
The victory was more of a redemption for Gernot Rohr’s side after they conceded a 1-0 defeat to CAR in Lagos on Thursday.