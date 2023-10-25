Revealed: Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney decided to buy a football club after 'Sunderland Till I Die' documentary 'blew his mind'

Rob McElhenney decided to buy a football club after watching 'Sunderland Till I Die', Wrexham's executive director Humphrey Ker has revealed.

McElhenney was 'anti-football'

Sunderland Till I Die' documentary changed his perspective

Remains heavily invested in the affairs of the club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh club ended their 15-year stay outside the Football League after winning the 2022-23 National League title with a record haul of 111 points. Reynolds and McElhenney continue to invest heavily in the club amid their bid to conquer League Two and remain closely involved with the players and coaching staff, often making dressing room visits at StoK Racecourse.

However, Ker has revealed that McElhenney was initially "anti-football" before he bought Wrexham with fellow Hollywood actor Reynolds. It wasn't until watching the 'Sunderland Till I Die' documentary on Disney Plus during the Covid-19 pandemic that he completely changed his perspective.

"I think that just blew his mind because it showed the relationships we have in the UK with our football teams. He watched it, he loved it and he said, as is natural, we should buy a football team. You know like when you watch Great British Bake Off and think we should buy a bakery? That's basically what he did."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ker added on how Reynolds and McElhenney's presence has helped to expand the Wrexham community: "We get dozens and dozens of people from overseas a day coming to the Racecourse. I remember talking to the publican Wayne Jones who runs The Turf in December of last year, and he said they were getting 60 to 70 Americans a day coming to the Turf. Americans, Australians, Brazilians, we have had people from all over the place coming."

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be back in action against Notts County on Saturday in League Two, and a victory could take them up to second in the table.