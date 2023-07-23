Revealed: When USMNT star Weston McKennie could get transfer away from Juventus with Borussia Dortmund ‘unlikely’ to bid

Chris Burton
Weston McKennie USMNT 2023Getty
W. McKennie

Weston McKennie is “unlikely” to be the subject of a bid from Borussia Dortmund, but could get a move away from Juventus in the summer window.

  • Midfielder returned from Leeds loan
  • Linked with clubs across Europe
  • Part of plans for U.S. pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder continues to generate plenty of transfer speculation after returning to Turin at the end of a testing loan spell at Leeds. He was unable to make the desired impact in England and suffered relegation out of the Premier League while at Elland Road.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has been linked with a number of clubs, including Dortmund, Galatasaray and Aston Villa, but no deal has been done as yet. The Athletic reports that a switch to Germany – which would reunite the 24-year-old with fellow countryman Gio Reyna – is not expected to be pushed through.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is, however, claimed that Juve will leave themselves open to offers for a player that remains under contract through to 2025. Is is claimed that a deal for McKennie could be done late in the summer window, as the next deadline approaches in September, with the talented playmaker reluctant to accept a bit-part role with the Bianconeri.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Weston McKennie Juventus 2022-23Getty Images

WESTON MCKENNIE USA WORLD CUP 21112022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? McKennie has been included in Juve’s pre-season plans, as they head to his native America, but the USMNT is likely to see a three-year spell with the Serie A giants brought to a close once he has – alongside international colleague Tim Weah – helped to shift tickets during the U.S. tour.

