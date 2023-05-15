Revealed: USMNT star Christian Pulisic one of TWO Chelsea players offered to AC Milan in transfer package for Rafael Leao

Chris Burton
Rafael Leao Christian PulisicGetty/GOAL
ChelseaC. PulisicTransfersMilanRafael LeãoH. ZiyechSerie APremier LeagueUnited States

Chelsea’s efforts to prise Rafael Leao away from AC Milan in 2022 reportedly saw them offer Christian Pulisic in a part-exchange package.

  • Blues keen on Portuguese forward
  • American & Moroccan wingers offered
  • No deal done but interest remains

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were also willing to include Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech in a deal that would have seen them lure the talented Portuguese forward away from San Siro.

🏆 TOP STORY: Barca 'will do everything' to sign Messi

QUIZ: How well do you know your PL cult heroes?

🚨 MUST READ: The fall of Leicester as relegation looms

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic claims that Chelsea valued Leao at €100 million (£87m/$109m), with USMNT star Pulisic offered as a makeweight to help bring that financial outlay down. Milan, though, were not convinced and made it clear that a star turn on their books had a €150m (£131m/$163m) release clause in his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea walked away from a deal at that stage, but have continued to ask questions of Leao’s potential availability and may be tempted to rekindle their interest in the summer of 2023 – with Pulisic and Ziyech both still on the books at Stamford Bridge and seeing limited game time amid fierce competition for places.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Rafael Leao Portugal 2022Getty Images

Christian Pulisic Chelsea Wolves 2022-23Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Leao is, however, believed to have agreed a new contract with Milan – after hitting another 13 goals for the Serie A giants this season – and the release terms in his deal are said to have been raised to €175m (£152m/$190m).

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 36%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
659676 Votes

Editors' Picks