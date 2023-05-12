- Rodrygo smart ring sends information to trainer
- Brazil winger's form has improved
- Madrid could incorporate system to rest of team
WHAT HAPPENED? Rodrygo has increased his goal and assist numbers significantly this season, and these fantastic performances may be a result of the smart ring that he sleeps with. The gadget sends information to his personal trainer to adapt his sessions based on how the winger rests.
🏆 TOP STORY: Messi to start for PSG as ban lifted
❓ QUIZ: How well do you know your PL cult heroes?
🚨 MUST READ: Why Man Utd can't miss out on top four
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The system has proved so effective that Madrid are considering incorporating it into the rest of the squad next season so that each player can adapt their personal training sessions based on how well they have slept.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The 22-year-old has excelled for Madrid in recent weeks, scoring and assisting in their recent 4-2 win against Almeria and netting twice as they beat Osasuna 2-1 in the Copa del Rey in early May.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty ImagesGetty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR RODRYGO? The attacker could be dropped from the Madrid team for Saturday's clash against Getafe as Carlo Ancelotti plans on resting players for the upcoming Champions League meeting with Manchester City.