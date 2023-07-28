Revealed: Man Utd's asking price for Scott McTominay as West Ham see verbal offer rejected

Richard Mills
Scott McTominay Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester United have reportedly rejected West Ham's verbal offer for midfielder Scott McTominay.

  • Man Utd reject West Ham offer for McTominay
  • Red Devils value Scot at £45 million
  • 26-year-old has two years left on contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers have reportedly held talks with United midfielder McTominay but the Red Devils are understood to be keen on keeping him as a squad player. The Times state West Ham have still made a 'verbal offer' for the Scottish international, but the bid did not meet United's £45 million ($57.8m) valuation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the 26-year-old may not be a starter under manager Erik ten Hag, with Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Mason Mount all ahead of him in the midfield pecking order, McTominay is understood to be seen as an important part of the squad. The Scot, whose contract expires in 2025, featured 39 times in all competitions last season but just 16 of those were in a starting role.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The United academy product, who also has an option in his contract to extend his stay by another 12 months, is being sought after by West Ham as they are trying to find a replacement for Declan Rice, who made a £105 million ($137m) move to Arsenal. The Hammers are also in talks to sign Fulham's João Palhinha.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Scott McTominay Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesDavid Moyes West Ham sad 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? If McTominay stays with United, who could feature in their Premier League season opener at home to Wolves on August 14.

