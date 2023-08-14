Revealed: Man City goal-machine Erling Haaland was captained by three Burnley players on opening weekend of Fantasy Premier League before scoring twice against them in comfortable win at Turf Moor

Erling Haaland was named as Fantasy Premier League captain by three of his opponents last week, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? FPL Focal discovered that Burnley's Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, and Arijanet Muric had all selected Haaland in their teams despite being a direct opponent. The trio also chose him as their captain which meant any points he earned at Turf Moor would be doubled.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of the three players who enjoyed Haaland's 26-point haul, Cork and Muric were unused substitutes while Brownhill's brief appearance came after the Norwegian goal machine was already resting up on the bench. But the issue raises questions about current players participating in the game. The most famous incident took place in 2021 when Jack Grealish's absence from the Aston Villa line-up became public when a number of his team-mates dropped him from their fantasy teams. This was to the dismay of then Villa boss Dean Smith who had hoped to keep that information from opponents Leicester.

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? There will be no such worries this week as Burnley have an early weekend off after their games against fellow promoted Luton Town was postponed.