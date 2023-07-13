Revealed: Jurgen Klopp's bizarre nickname for new Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp has referenced a former Reds star in his new name for summer signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Named 'Gary' after Gary McAllister

Signed from Brighton for £35 million ($44m)

Joined by Dominik Szoboslai shortly after

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp revealed in an interview that he has dubbed the Argentine midfielder 'Gary', in reference to the former red. McAllister played for Liverpool for two years from 2000-2002, winning three trophies in his first season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was immediately thinking about nicknames and I thought it would be great nickname for Alexis... Gary [McAllister]!" Klopp told the club website. "He plays pretty good football, obviously, the same as [Dominik Szoboslai]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp also noted that his two new midfield signings have impressed in training so far: "I was pretty clear in the moment we signed them, the public reception was pretty good, internally it was outstanding, the boys know about football so they were immediately like, ‘Oh my God...’ so that’s really good. Now they are here and didn’t take long, let me say, to impress on the pitch as well, so that’s good."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are facing a crucial few days, with midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson contemplating Suadi Pro League moves. If they go, Mac Allister and Szoboslai could be joined by more new faces.