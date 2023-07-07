Revealed: How Wrexham have responded to becoming documentary stars alongside co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Phil Parkinson has spoken of his pride at seeing Wrexham players respond positively to the “publicity” they now generate as documentary stars.

Hollywood stars at the helm

Cameras following every move

Back in the Football League

WHAT HAPPENED? The playing and coaching staff at SToK Racecourse have seen their profiles soar following a stunning takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in February 2021. Their every move has been caught on camera by the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ show on FX, with fans being given an insight into how the club is run on and off the field. Plenty of potential distractions have emerged in North Wales, but Parkinson is eager to point out that everybody connected with the club has continued to pull together in pursuit of collective goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson has told Leader Live, with Wrexham securing promotion back into the Football League last season as record-breaking champions of the National League: “One thing I am pleased with along the way is there has been so much publicity, with the documentary and the Hollywood aspect of Wrexham Football Club, but when we work, we work. Everybody has enjoyed being part of all that but there is a great dividing line there. When it’s work time, everyone is in. There’s a work ethic throughout the club.

“Creating the right culture and the right environment for players to flourish is so important, and me and Steve Parkin talk a lot about keeping that grounded feel to the group., that humbleness as a group of people. That is what we are looking to continue whilst enjoying the spotlight the club is in. We are a hard working group of lads, we are representing a working class city and we never lose sight of that. Hunger and desire takes you a long way and I want to make sure that when teams play us, they think ‘these lads have got a real bit between their teeth’, and that’s what we will continue to do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many star turns on Wrexham’s books have now become household names, with the likes of prolific frontman Paul Mullin and club captain Ben Tozer earning a legion of new followers as a result of the exposure that Reynolds and McElhenney can offer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

FX

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are - on the back of a summer that started with them enjoying an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas - back in training and counting down the days to glamour friendly dates with Manchester United and Chelsea, before opening their 2023-24 League Two campaign at home to MK Dons on August 5.