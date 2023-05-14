Revealed: How Michael Jordan inspired Brighton win at Arsenal that dashed Gunners’ title dreams

Deniz Undav has revealed that a Michael Jordan video inspired Brighton to a win at Arsenal that has left the Gunners’ title dreams in tatters.

Seagulls dominated at the Emirates

Remain in hunt for European place

De Zerbi used MJ video for inspiration

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls headed to Emirates Stadium aware that they could put another serious dent in the ambition of north London heavyweights. They ran away with a 3-0 victory, with Undav on target alongside Julio Enciso and Pervis Estupinan. Manager Roberto De Zerbi was eager to ensure that he got the right response to a shock 5-1 defeat against Everton, with NBA legend Jordan helping him to get that message across.

WHAT THEY SAID: Undav told Sky Sports of Brighton bouncing back in style against Arsenal: “We showed a good reaction after defeat by Everton. It was a big three points and we're happy we got the win. The manager showed us a Michael Jordan video to show us how he motivated himself each game. He showed us after the defeat by Everton and I think it was the right choice to show us the video and we showed today how mentally strong we are.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton stuck to their guns at Emirates Stadium, with willingness to play out from the back allowing them to dictate proceedings against a side that topped the table for long periods this season. Asked what it takes to play like that, German frontman Undav said: “It takes balls. You need to be mentally strong. We train like that everyday. It’s nice to show in a big game like this.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal appear to have handed the Premier League crown to Manchester City, but Brighton have kept themselves in the hunt for a top-six finish and European qualification as they still boast games in hand on all sides around them.