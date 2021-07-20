Rennes 'open' to selling Man Utd-linked Camavinga, says Ligue 1 club's president

The French side could part ways with a prized asset if they receive a suitable offer, with the Red Devils reportedly interested in a deal

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck says the club are "open" to selling Manchester United-linked midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Camavinga has emerged as one of the top young prospects in European football since breaking into the Rennes senior squad as a 16-year-old in 2019.

A number of high-profile potential suitors are being credited with an interest in the Frenchman, including United, and Hovleck has now responded to the speculation surrounding his future.

What's been said?

Asked whether Camavinga could be sold in the current transfer window, Hovleck told RMC Sport: "Discussions are still ongoing, everything is open, either for a departure during this transfer window – if an offer satisfies everyone – or to extend [his contract]."

How much is Camavinga worth?

It has been reported that United have already opened talks with Rennes over a possible deal for Camavinga, but the French club are holding out for a fee of at least €50 million (£43m/$59m) for a prized asset.

The 18-year-old only has a year left to run on his contract, though, meaning his current club may be forced into a compromise as they bid to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2022.

Camavinga's career record

Camavinga has already racked up 82 appearances for Rennes, including four in the Champions League last season.

The talented teenager has also recorded two goals and five assists, while earning a call up to the France national team.

He became the second-youngest player in Les Bleus' history when making his international debut in a 4-2 Nations League win over Croatia last September, and has since earned two more caps for his country, scoring one goal.

