‘Reinier even better than Kaka in some ways’ – Filipe Luis says Real Madrid are getting ‘great signing’

The experienced full-back, who once starred for Atletico Madrid, is backing a current Flamengo team-mate to be a star in the Spanish top flight

would be getting a “great signing” if a deal is tied up for Reinier, says Filipe Luis, with the Flamengo starlet considered to be even better in some areas than legendary countryman Kaka.

A €35 million (£29m/$39m) switch to Santiago Bernabeu is said to be on the cards for an exciting 17-year-old.

The Blancos have history when it comes to doing such deals, with promising Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo already on their books.

Reinier could become the latest, with the youngster admitting a switch to Spain is now a case of "wait and see".

If he does link up with giants, then former star and current Flamengo team-mate Filipe Luis believes the youngster can live up to comparisons with a World Cup-winning compatriot.

"I remember Kaka because he played with his head up, and he was lethal in the area," Filipe Luis told Marca.

"Reinier has even more quality than Kaka with his back to goal.

"Time will tell whether or not he is like Kaka."

Regardless of whether he follows in those footsteps, Reinier is expected to star in Europe when an inevitable transfer is pushed through.

Filipe Luis added: "He has surprised me at 17 in that he always chooses the correct option.

"When he has to pass, he passes, he plays with his head up.

"It really is a great signing, I congratulate Real Madrid.

"He isn't 100 per cent ready. He is 17 years old, but has potential and a great future.

"Nobody is ever ready for a leap so vast at that age, but in the future he will be a great signing."

Despite his inexperience, with a senior debut having only been made in July 2019, Reinier has already graced the grandest of stages in South America.

He helped Flamengo to Copa Libertadores glory, before then forming part of Jorge Jesus’ squad at the Club World Cup – where the Brazilian giants suffered a 1-0 defeat to in the final.

It may be that a short spell in his homeland is coming to a close, with Real ready to buy into his current ability and exciting future potential.