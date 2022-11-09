Reece James has been told that he will not be going to the World Cup for England after suffering a knee injury in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? James' World Cup dream appears to be over, with Gareth Southgate set to finalise his England squad without the right-back due to a knee injury he picked up in October, according to widespread reports. The Athletic has reported that Southgate called the 22-year-old on Tuesday to inform him of his decision.

WHAT WAS SAID? James has confirmed his omission from Southgate's plans in an emotional statement on his official Twitter account, which reads: ''Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible. I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and I truly believed I could help the team. I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe & sending love."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After he collided with Theo Hernandez during Chelsea's victory at the San Siro in the Champions League, James was hit with an eight-week injury layoff following a knee injury. Blues boss Graham Potter confirmed that the full-back was back jogging with the group on Tuesday, but Southgate won't be risking him in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? With his World Cup chances now in tatters, James must now focus on using the time wisely, with all eyes on a return to the pitch for Chelsea once the tournament comes to an end in December.