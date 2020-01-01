Chelsea defender James signs new long-term contract

The 20-year-old has featured regularly at Stamford Bridge this season and was delighted to extend his stay for the next five-and-a-half years

defender Reece James has extended his link with the Blues until 2025 after signing a new contract, the club confirmed on Thursday.

James has pushed himself into contention under Frank Lampard, becoming a regular feature of the manager's backline this season as the Blues turned to their academy following a FIFA-imposed transfer ban last summer.

Alongside young stars like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, the 20-year-old is considered one of the top promises at Stamford Bridge.

And Chelsea have moved to secure his long-term future by signing a fresh deal that will keep him in west London for the forseeable future.

"Reece James has signed a new long-term contract at Chelsea Football Club that commits him to Stamford Bridge until at least the summer of 2025," Chelsea revealed in a statement published on the club's official website.

"The defender, who turned 20 last month, has made 18 appearances for the Blues this season, scoring on his debut in our big victory against Grimsby Town. More memorably, his dramatic equaliser earned us a point against in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November.



"James missed just one league game on loan in the Championship with last term and claimed a clean sweep of individual honours at their end-of-season awards before his return to SW6.



"He suffered an ankle injury in the summer while playing for Under-20s at the Toulon Tournament but remained in Frank Lampard’s plans despite a three-month spell on the sidelines and has started our past three games in all competitions."

James admitted that he was over the moon to sign a new deal with Chelsea, for whom he has played since the age of six.

"It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again," he explained.



"I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family."

James and Chelsea are back in action on Saturday, when they visit at St. James' Park.