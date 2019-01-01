Red-hot Ishak Belfodil continues scoring run with hat-trick in Hoffenheim win
Ishak Belfodil scored a hat-trick in Hoffenheim's 4-0 win over Augsburg in Sunday's German Bundesliga encounter.
Belfodil's treble makes him the highest scoring African player in the German top-flight this season with 13 goals in 22 games.
After Andrej Kramaric's sixth-minute opener, the Algerian talisman started his goal rain in the 61st minute and later added his second in the 74th minute.
Eight minutes later, the 27-year-old capped the triumph at the WWK Arena as Die Kraichgauer extended their unbeaten streak to four games.
The result boosted Hoffenheim's chances of qualifying for next season's European competitions as they are a point adrift of fifth-placed Wolfsburg with 44 points from 28 games.
They host Hertha Berlin at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena for their Bundesliga fixture on April 14.