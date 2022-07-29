Rebekah Vardy loses libel battle against Coleen Rooney in ‘Wagath Christie’ trial

Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Leicester striker Jamie, has lost her libel battle against Coleen Rooney as a trial that has become known as the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case comes to a close. The trial in question relates to accusations made by Rooney, the partner of former Manchester United and England star Wayne, regarding alleged leaking of personal information by Vardy to the national press.

Rooney famously posted on Instagram back in 2019 “It’s…..Rebekah Vardy’s account”, leading to two high-profile figures becoming embroiled a long-running legal saga that generated plenty of interest within the worlds of sport and pop culture.

