Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Red Devils seek revenge against Real Sociedad for matchday 1 loss

Manchester United will be looking for payback against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, for their home loss to the La Liga side on matchday 1. Both teams have qualified for the knockout rounds, however, they are still in the fight for 1st place in Group E.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 8 games across all competitions, with Erik ten Hag's squad finding their footing after a horrid start to the season. They have an impressive away record in the Europa League, having won 6 of their last 7 away fixtures. United will be hoping to use their form to end the group stage on a high note and possibly in 1st place.

However, a dominant victory against Real Sociedad will need them to give their best. Sociedad have already beaten United this campaign and won all their group-stage matches. History favours them as well since Manchester United have lost their last two ties against La Liga sides. They will be looking to cause an upset and go into the knockout stages with a perfect record.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United confirmed lineups

Real Sociedad XI (4-5-1): Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Rico; Merino, Zubimendi, Marin; Mendez; Sorloth, Fernandez

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Martinez, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Van de Beek, Fernandes, Garnacho; Ronaldo

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will face Aston Villa in both their upcoming league match(away) on 6th November and their Carabao Cup match(home) on 10th November. Their final league game before the World Cup will see them travel to Craven Cottage to face 7th-placed Fulham on 13th November.