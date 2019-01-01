Real Madrid was the best experience of my career - Mourinho

The Portuguese boss says his tenure in Spain is the one he looks back on most fondly despite success at Porto, Chelsea and Inter

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he sees his time at as his best experience as a manager, citing the lessons learned and memories forged during his time with the Spanish club.

Having already enjoyed success at , and , Mourinho joined Real Madrid in 2010 and managed the club until 2013.

During his time at the club, Mourinho won in 2011-12 while also claiming a and Supercopa de Espana before eventually returning to Chelsea.

And, despite winning titles at Porto and Inter, it was Mourinho's time at Santiago Bernabeu that he looks at the most fondly.

"Real Madrid was my best experience because of what I learned as a coach, as a man, because of the lessons I took in my career and in my life," he told Portuguese TV channel 11, per Marca.

"It is the best memory of my career, it was fantastic."

The most memorable moments of Mourinho's Madrid tenure were his fierce battles with , as El Clasico took on a whole new life due to the manager's rivalry with Pep Guardiola.

Matches between the two Spanish giants were particularly tenacious during Mourinho's tenure as Real Madrid were looking to reclaim La Liga following a sustained period of Barcelona success.

The tide began to shift at the 2010-11 Copa del Rey final as Madrid beat Barcelona 1-0 after extra time,

During the 2011-12 triumph, Real Madrid set a league record for points in a season with 100, a feat since matched by Barcelona, and the Portuguese manager says he takes pride in his successes against a team that became his fiercest rival

"What they asked me at Real Madrid went with my nature," Mourinho said.

"They told me that we had the best team in the world on the other side, that they were crushing us and we had to reverse the situation.

"We had to prevent Barça from crushing us and that's why the Mestalla cup final is the most important.

"From there nothing was the same. We won the league, the Super Cup, but nothing was like the [Copa del Rey] final.

"Unfortunately, I didn't manage to win any of the three Champions League semi-finals [I took Madrid to]."

Mourinho is currently out of work outside a series of television punditry roles having been sacked by in December.