Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Sevilla in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid host Sevilla in a La Liga encounter on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are in an impressive vein of form as they head into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Elche. They showed no signs of post-Clasico weariness as they extended their lead at the top of La Liga. Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is leading their charge and will look to extend his scoring streak against Sevilla in front of home fans at the weekend.

The Andalusian side are currently in 12th with only 10 points to their name from 10 games. Jorge Sampaoli is facing an uphill task to turn around the fortunes of the club as his side drew against Valencia in the previous outing. The trip to the Spanish capital will be another complicated assignment given the form that Real Madrid find themselves in.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Sevilla Date: October 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30 am IST (Oct 23) Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+.

In the U.K. the match can be watched FreeSports TV UK & LaLiga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN Deportes. fuboTV, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes +. UK FreeSports TV UK La Liga TV. India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid might miss Thibaut Courtois as the goalkeeper is still struggling with his calf injury. Andriy Lunin will continue to deputise for him between the sticks.

Apart from the Belgian, everyone is available for selection for Madrid. After Marco Asensio scored against Elche he might be given a start against Sevilla, whereas Luka Modric might be rested with Aurelien Tchouameni replacing him.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Canizares, Lunin, Lopez. Defenders Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni. Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano, Benzema.

Sevilla squad & team news

Sevilla will be without the services of Jesus Manuel Corona, who is a long-term absentee. Karim Rekik is also likely to miss out as he is nursing a muscle injury. Kike Salas will be unavailable due to suspension after he was given his marching orders against Sevilla.

Kasper Dolberg is expected to lead the line with Ivan Rakitic, Isco, Pau Gomez, and Nemanja Gudelj in midfield.

Sampaoli is set to field a five-man backline with Jose Angel Carmona, Tanguy Nianzou, and Marcos Acuna at the heart of the defence.

Sevilla predicted XI: Bounou; Telles, Nianzou, Carmona, Acuna, Montiel; Jordan, Rakitic; Gomez, Isco, Gudelj; Dolberg