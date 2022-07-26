Real Madrid vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch
Real Madrid will not be reading too much into a Clasico friendly defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona, but they will be eager to start building pre-season momentum when facing Club America in the Soccer Champions Tour. The Blancos are set to line up against Mexican opposition at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side claimed La Liga and Champions League crowns last season, with GOAL on hand to bring you all of the information you need to catch a glimpse of how their preparations for the defence of those titles are going in the United States.
Real Madrid vs Club America date & kick-off time
Game
Real Madrid vs Club America
Date
July 26/27, 2022
Kick-off
3:30 am BST / 10:30pm ET
How to watch Real Madrid vs Club America on TV & live stream online
The pre-season contest will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 and available to stream live through Premier Player.
TV channel
Online stream
Premier Sports 1
Premier Player
Real Madrid squad and team news
Ancelotti has confirmed that talismanic captain Karim Benzema, who hit 44 goals for the Blancos last season, will be involved after sitting out the meeting with Barca with a knock.
Dani Carvajal remains stuck on the sidelines, though, after picking up an ankle problem in training ahead of a Clasico clash in Las Vegas.
Real are expected to shuffle their pack against Mexican foes, with the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy pushing for starting berths.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez, Lucas Canizares
Defenders
Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius Tobias.
Midfielders
Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga.
Forwards
Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano Dias, Juanmi Latasa.
Club America squad and team news
Club America may be in the middle of their domestic season, but they have been fielding strong sides against European opposition.
They could freshen things up in the final third by replacing Jonathan Rodriguez with Henry Martin, with the option there to rotate up front.
Jonathan dos Santos’ experience is likely to be utilised in midfield, with Alvaro Fidalgo also slotting into Fernando Ortiz’s engine room.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Guillermo Ochoa, Fernando Tapia, Oscar Jimenez
Defenders
Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Mere, Sebastian Martinez, Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Miguel Layun, Emilio Lara
Midfielders
Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Iker Moreno, Mauricio Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdes, Salvador Reyes, Karel Campos, Jesus Escoboza
Forwards
Roger Martinez, Alejandro Zendejas, Federico Vinas, Francisco Garcia, Javier Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Jurgen Damm, Roman Martinez
Editors' Picks
- De Jong to Man Utd: Why Ten Hag is willing to wait for Barcelona midfielder
- How Arsenal spent £600m on transfer signings: From Ozil to Aubameyang
- Best Premier League home kits of all time: Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea & English football's coolest shirts
- Manchester City’s 2012 title-winning team - Where are they now?