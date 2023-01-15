Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Spanish Super Cup final

Where to watch the first El Clasico of 2023 as Real Madrid and Barcelona collide in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid and Barcelona lock horns in the first Clasico of 2023 when the perennial rivals contest the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Both sides needed penalties to progress from the semi-finals, with Madrid beating Valencia, while Barca overcame Real Betis.

Defending champions Real Madrid can clinch a record-equalling 13th Super Cup if they win, while Barca are chasing their 14th crown, having not won it since 2018.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date: January 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Venue: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona can be watched live on ABC and it can be streamed live on ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch live on BT Sport 1, with the game also available to stream live online using the BT Sport app.

Real Madrid squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez Defenders Carvajal, E. Militao, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos, Martin Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that David Alaba will not be available for the game, nor will Aurelien Tchouameni or Lucas Vazquez. Dani Carvajal is expected to come in at right-back, while Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao will feature at centre-back.

Luka Modric came off the bench in the win over Valencia and the Croatia international is expected to be in contention for a starting place on Sunday, with Federico Valverde or Eduardo Camavinga potentially dropping out.

Possible Real Madrid starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, E. Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Kroos, Modric, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Barcelona squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Arnau, Penas Defenders Bellerin, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Eric, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi, Torre Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati, Ferran, Memphis, Raphinha

Barcelona have a fully fit panel to select from, with Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha all available for the game. Ansu Fati began the semi-final against Real Betis on the bench but has thrust himself into contention to start the final after a decisive contribution in the form of a goal.

Having been forced to come from behind to beat Betis on penalties, Xavi could well make some changes for the final, with Sergio Busquets potentially stepping in for De Jong.

Possible Barcelona starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Alba, Kounde, Araujo, Roberto; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Dembele, Fati, Lewandowski.