Real Madrid unwilling to waste time on Mbappe and will only move if PSG star wants out

After missing out on Kylian Mbappe last summer, Real Madrid insist they will only pursue the Frenchman if he makes it clear he wants out of PSG.

WHAT HAPPENED? Last summer, Mbappe spurned Real's interest and re-signed for PSG, penning one of the most lucrative contracts in football history. Since then, rumours have surfaced that the French international wants out, and could even make a shocking move to the Madrid team that he turned down six months ago.

However, according to Marca, the Spanish giants aren't waiting around for Mbappe, and haven't contacted his representatives. They will only make a move if the player publicly vocalises his intention to leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid missed out on Mbappe last summer, and instead handed Vinidius Jr. a large contract extension, before signing defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. They are linked with Jude Bellingham this summer and are poised to battle Liverpool for his signature over the coming months.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Last summer, after missing out on Mbappe, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gave his opinion on the saga, telling El Chringuito in a now-famous interview: "There is no-one at Real Madrid above the club," Perez said. "[Mbappe] is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change."

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos have transfer plans of their own and are in the race for star midfielder Bellingham, who they hope to bring in this summer.