Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League game

Former UEFA Youth League champions Real Madrid U19 will play host to last season's runners-up Salzburg U19 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday.
The Spanish side enter the round of 16 after topping Group F where they won all group games except for a draw against RB Leipzig, while Salzburg enter the contest as runners-up of Group E with a W2, D2, L2 record. The winners will play away to either Barcelona or AZ Alkmaar in the quarter-finals.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India and stream live online.
Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19 date & kick-off time
Game:
Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19
Date:
March 1, 2023
Kick-off:
8am ET, 1pm GMT, 6:30pm IST
Venue:
Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid
How to watch Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19 on TV & live stream online
The UEFA Youth League game between Real Madrid Juvenil A and Salzburg U-19 is not selected for telecast in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). However, the game can be streamed via UEFA.tv.
In India, the game can be streamed live on SonyLIV, JioTV and UEFA.tv.
Real Madrid U19 team news & squad
Coached by former club legend Alvaro Arbeloa, Vinicius Tobias is one of the rocks at the back, with the midfield pair of Nico Paz and Cesar Palacios among the top scorers with five goals each.
Real Madrid U19 possible XI: Sunico; Tobias, Camero, Serrano, Obrador; Paz, Chema, Palacios; Lancha, Bravo, Gonzalo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pinero, Sunico
Defenders
Jimenez, Obrador, Gonzalo, Camero, Fortuny, Serrano, Tobias
Midfielders
Angel, Paz, Gomez, Alonso, Palacios, Moreno, Guerrero, Chema
Forwards
Lancha, Herrero, Bravo
Salzburg U19 team news & squad
Benjamin Atiabou and Soumaila Diabate are out injured, while Raphael Hofer is unavailable due to suspension.
Salzburg U19 possible XI: Krumrey; Gevorgyan, Moswitzer, Wallner, Pejazic; Sadeqi, Sahin; Crescenti, Zeteny, Lechner; Reischl
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Krumrey, Oelz, Kuenstner
Defenders
Gertig, Moswitzer, Pejazic, Leitner, Baidoo, Gevorgyan
Midfielders
Sahin, Sadeqi, Zeteny, Yeo
Forwards
Havel, Reischl, Berki, Lechner, Crescenti