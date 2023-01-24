Ex-Real Madrid & Tottenham star Gareth Bale to play PGA Tour event after retirement from football

Gareth Bale has announced that he will be taking part in a PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach a matter of weeks after retiring from professional football.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old, who represented Wales at the World Cup finals in Qatar and helped LAFC to MLS Cup glory in 2022, revealed on January 9 that he would be hanging up his boots. Bale walked away as a club legend at Tottenham from his two spells in north London and as a five-time Champions League winner courtesy of an eventful nine-year stint with Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: Across his career, Bale never hid his penchant for playing golf and it has now been confirmed that he will be taking part in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event alongside the likes of US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and 156 amateurs that will include several celebrities. Bale has said on Instagram: “Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bill Murray, Jason Bateman and Macklemore will be among the other amateurs on show at an event in California that carries a hefty prize fund of $9 million (£7m).

WHAT NEXT? Bale will be hoping to catch the eye after trading football clubs for golf ones, with the former full-back and winger – who earned 111 caps for Wales – previously saying of a pastime that he can now focus more attention on: “Football is my No.1 sport. I'm paid to do it and I always give my best. Golf is a hobby like anyone else would have a hobby. There is nothing wrong with having a round. People make a lot of it, but a lot of footballers play and it's one thing I really enjoy.”