'Real Madrid target Reinier worth more than €30m' - Flamengo boss Jesus unhappy at youngster's valuation

The 17-year-old is set to follow in Vinicius Jr's footsteps in swapping the Maracana for the Santiago Bernabeu, but his manager isn't happy about it

Flamengo wonderkid Reinier’s prospective move to has left his current manager Jorge Jesus fuming, saying the touted transfer fee isn’t enough.

Sources have indicated to Goal that the attacking midfielder will move to the Bernabeu this month in a deal worth around €35 million (£29m/$39m).

The 17-year-old played 14 times in the Brazilian for Flamengo in 2019, scoring six goals as they won a historic league and Copa Libertadores double – and his performances have left Jesus sure he should command a bigger fee.

"Reinier cannot be sold for €30 million,” the manager said.

“ are spectacular because they can sell their players even above their value.

“They [the board] still do not know how to value their brand.”

When asked about the transfer, Reinier himself was coy, simply saying: “Let’s see.”

Turning 18 on January 19, Reinier is one of the most in-demand youngsters to emerge from South American football in recent years – perhaps the most in-demand since Vinicius Jr made the move from Flamengo to Real Madrid in 2018.

Reinier made his full club debut in July 2019, in a Copa Libertadores win over Ecuadorian side Emelec at the Maracana.

and were also keen on securing his signature. His move to the Santiago Bernabeu will be formally announced on his 18th birthday.

Flamengo’s asking price had previously been touted at twice the figure Madrid have done their deal at, with the Brazilian giants thought to have wanted €70m (£59.7m/$78.1m) for him.

It remains to be agreed whether he will move to immediately after the deal is confirmed, or whether he will remain in until the end of the European season.

Flamengo boss Jesus looks set to have a considerable task on his hands in replicating the remarkable success of 2019, as key members of his squad depart.

Top scorer Gabriel Barbosa, or ‘Gabigol’, has returned to parent club after his superb loan spell drew to a close, and they are unlikely to be able to afford to sign him permanently.

Chelsea have no interest in signing the 23-year-old despite transfer speculation, with West Ham currently standing as Flamengo’s main rival for his signature.