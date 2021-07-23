Real Madrid striker Benzema tests positive for Covid-19 in countdown to new season

The France international, who was on Euro 2020 duty with his country earlier in the summer, is being prevented from forming part of the Blancos squad

Real Madrid have revealed that star striker Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Liga giants, who are now working under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, are in the process of piecing together their plans for 2021-22.

A France international forward will play no part in pre-season training for the foreseeable future as he must now take in a period of self-isolation.

What has been said?

A brief statement on the Blancos' official website reads: "Real Madrid C. F. confirm that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19."

He will not be cleared to rejoin the rest of Ancelotti's squad before a negative test has been posted.

The bigger picture

Benzema has already made a delayed return to the Real fold following his involvement with France at Euro 2020.

Having been welcomed back from the international wilderness by Didier Deschamps, the 33-year-old hit four goals for his country before dropping out in the last 16.

Ancelotti would have been looking forward to being reunited with a familiar face in the Spanish capital.

The Italian coach is back at Santiago Bernabeu for a second spell following the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

He previously oversaw two 20-plus goal seasons for Benzema at Real between 2013 and 2015, with a famous La Decima triumph in the Champions League savoured along the way.

When are Real Madrid next in action?

The Blancos, who surrendered a domestic crown to neighbours Atletico Madrid in 2020-21, are in the process of completing a pre-season friendly programme.

They are due to face Scottish champions Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, before then tackling Ancelotti's former employers at AC Milan on August 8.

The new La Liga season will start for Real with a trip to Alaves on August 14.

