‘Real Madrid were a step up for Ronaldo, they aren’t for Salah’ – Carragher doubts Liverpool exit for Egyptian

The Reds legend is not overly concerned by comments from a star turn at Anfield regarding his future, with there no reason to leave at present

Jamie Carragher sees similarities between Mohamed Salah’s situation at and one Cristiano Ronaldo once faced at , but the Reds legend claims are no longer a “step up” for the world’s best players.

Back in 2009, the Red Devils saw the lure of Santiago Bernabeu prove too much for a Portuguese superstar.

A record-breaking transfer was put in place, with Ronaldo going on to cement his standing as an all-time great across nine memorable years with the Blancos.

More teams

It could be that another Premier League icon treads a similar path in the near future, with Salah leaving the door open for La Liga giants to make approaches for his services.

Carragher, though, sees no reason for a prolific presence at Anfield to be considering a switch to Spain, with Real and losing their appeal and power in the global game.

The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports of the speculation that has resurfaced around Salah: “I don't think it's really a debate as much now as it was a few years ago.

“I think even when Manchester United were top dogs and Cristiano Ronaldo went to Real Madrid it still felt like a step up in some ways because Real Madrid were Real Madrid. But I really do feel the two Spanish giants have fallen so far.

“Salah has two-and-a-half years to go. I'm not really looking at it as too much of a problem.

“Real Madrid spent a lot of money on [Eden] Hazard when he was at that age. Salah is getting to that age now.

“I just think that when you're wanting to spend that kind of money you want them to be 25, 26 to get that real value for them.

Article continues below

“If he did go - I don't see it - then it would be massive money for Liverpool, but I just think the time now has sort of gone.”

Salah is now 28 years of age and remains tied to a contract at Liverpool through to the summer of 2023.

The Reds would demand another sizeable fee from any deal done with Real Madrid or Barcelona – having previously offloaded the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to – but the success they have enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp should help to prevent heads from being turned.