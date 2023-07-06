Real Madrid sign 'Turkish Messi' Arda Guler in €30m transfer from Fenerbahce

Real Madrid have announced their fourth signing of the summer, with Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler set to sign a long-term contract.

Signed six-year deal with Madrid

Fee could rise to €30m with add-ons

Will be part of Madrid's first team

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos have been in the mix for Guler for a few weeks, and agreed to pay more than his reported €17.5m (£15m/$19m) release clause to seal the move. He will join Madrid on a six-year deal for an initial €20m (£17m/$22m), with up to €10m in add-ons worked into the deal. Fenerbache reportedly have a 20% sell-on clause for the 18-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish giants beat out arch-rivals Barcelona, as well as a handful of other big clubs, for his signature. Guler is their fourth summer signing, joining Jude Bellingham, Joselu and Fran Garcia in what has already been a busy window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fenerbahce confirmed Guler's departure on Thursday afternoon: "The parties have agreed on the transfer of our professional football player Arda Güler to the Spanish Club Real Madrid CF in exchange for the termination of the player's contract with us for 20 million euros.

"The solidarity contribution fees that will arise as per the FIFA instructions will be paid by Real Madrid CF. "In addition to the transfer fee, a maximum bonus of 10 million Euros will be paid to our Club by Real Madrid CF, depending on the performance of the Player."

WHAT NEXT? Guler will be unveiled to the media Friday at noon and will join Los Blancos for preseason in the coming weeks.