Real Madrid set to be without injured Asensio for Club World Cup final

A muscle injury is likely to keep the Spain international out of the Blancos' showdown with Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday

Marco Asensio is set to miss the Club World Cup final after sustaining a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old has suffered a grade two injury in his right rectus femoris, Real Madrid confirmed in a statement.

The Blancos announced on their official website: "Following tests carried out on Marco Asensio by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a grade II muscle injury in the right rectus femoris.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

It means the Spain international will potentially not return to action until at least January 3, when Madrid face Villarreal in La Liga.

Santiago Solari's side take on Al Ain in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, having beaten Kashima Antlers 3-1 in their semi-final.

The European champions are seeking to win their third global title in a row.

While it appears unlikely that they will be able to call upon Asensio in their next outing, the Blancos do have an in-form Gareth Bale at their disposal following his hat-trick in a last-four success.

Solari said of the Welshman after that showing:"I'm happy for the three goals scored by Bale and for the solidity and consistency of the team.

Article continues below

"Bale has taken everything, the spotlight, the stage, the goal. He had a sensational match, he has shown what he is and what he is capable of.

"In the end, the last person responsible for a performance is always the footballer.

"Gareth has given great joy to Madrid and has been decisive in very important moments, which is the most important part of football. What dominates football is goals and Bale scores them."