Real Madrid have reportedly tabled a new deal for Marco Asensio, with the winger's current contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Asensio offered extension

Current deal expires this summer

Originally asked to leave last August

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger has been phased back into manager Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, and the club has rewarded his improvement with a fresh contract extension offer. However, the Spanish winger reportedly has other offers on the table amid links to the Premier League and will mull his options before making a decision, according to MARCA.

Asesnio was a key part of Madrid's 2018 Champions League winning side but has struggled to reach that level since, with a knee injury in 2019 derailing his progress. He reportedly asked to leave the club last August, and has been linked with several other top clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid face some contract uncertainty over the next two years. Asensio, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal all see their deals expire at some point over the next 18 months. And although some seem likely to renew, Los Blancos will have some decisions to make.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Ancelotti has praised Asensio in recent months, claiming the player has been a vital part of his squad — albeit in limited appearances.

"He is a great player and he is taking advantage of the few minutes that I am giving him. He has made the difference alongside Vinicius," Ancelotti said in a press conference after Madrid's win against Sevilla in October.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ASENSIO? The Spanish international will continue to fight for minutes in Ancelotti's side, with a home fixture against Real Sociedad in La Liga up next on Sunday night.